Thin It to Win It weigh-ins start today

Almost 80 participants will be competing in this year’s Thin It to Win It weight-loss challenge, which begins today and runs through April 14. Hosted by the YMCA of Pulaski County and co-sponsored by The Southwest Times, this is the third annual competition and features the most participants ever.

Participants weighed in last week to establish their base weight, and the first weigh-in to determine amounts lost in the first week is today at the YMCA.

Progress for the participants will be reported each Wednesday in The Southwest Times, along with pounds lost for each individual and collectively.

As part of the weight-loss challenge, the YMCA is offering free classes for participants. Classes are 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays. Both classes are cardio circuit and body sculpting classes, and are held in the Y studio room.

In addition, the YMCA has partnered with the Virginia Cooperative Extension office to offer a free class entitled “Step out for better nutrition and health.” The class is limited to the first 25 people, and will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 23 through Feb. 13. This class is an opportunity to learn about lifestyle habits that promote health, and to participate in low-impact physical activities. Call the extension office at 540-980-7761.

As in previous years, the YMCA will share participants’ healthy recipes and tips for healthier lifestyles. Those wanting to share should contact Adam Pace, YMCA program director, at progdirymca@comcast.net or 980-3671.

When the final weight-loss results are announced April 19, there will be three different categories for winners. The first is for the top three individuals who lose the most weight based on percentage lost. The second is for the top three individuals who lose the most total weight during the competition. Finally, the third category is for the top three teams that lose the most percentage weight as a team.

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2017.

