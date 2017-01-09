The long way home

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Alice came from a solidly middle-class family. She was a member of National Honor Society, student council and the cheerleading team.

But a tempest was brewing beneath the seemingly flawless surface of the Pulaski County teen’s life. And gale-force winds, in the form of addiction, were about to lead her down a rabbit hole without an easy exit.

For the sake of her family, she didn’t want to use her real name, but she did want to share the story of her descent into the underworld of drugs and sex trafficking. Although her journey out of the rabbit hole took years, she wanted her story show it’s possible to find one’s way home again.

Alice, now in her 30s, emphatically points out, “Almost everybody I knew back then is either dead or still using drugs.”

Alice was an above-average achiever while she was at Pulaski County High School. She made good grades, belonged to student government, cheered and lettered in four different sports.

“My parents were both stable professionals. I had a great relationship with my two younger siblings,” she says.

But she says she felt intense pressure to succeed. Her parents had been successful in academics and sports during both high school and college.

“So, I felt the need to perform well. I did very, very well in school and was involved in tons of extracurricular activities, but I was using a lot of drugs.”

Alice’s sojourn with drugs began with marijuana.

“I don’t think weed is a gateway drug. It’s all the people that you meet when you buy the pot. Most of them seem to be into other drugs, as well.”

Despite her continued activities and successes in school, by the 10th grade her depression and mood swings led to cutting. “I cut myself on my arms a bunch one night. The next day, one of my teachers noticed and she called my mom.”

Continue reading

