Stella Henderson Ayers

Stella Henderson Ayers, 94, of Dublin, Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at her home.

She was born Dec. 10, 1922, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late William Henderson and Eliza Hall Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Marion “Buss” Ayers. She was a retired employee from Dublin Garment.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Gail Ayers, and David and Eva Ayers; sister Leona Ford; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Entombment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin. Visiting will be 10 a.m. Saturday until the service hour at the funeral home where the family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to Meals on Wheels through Agency on Aging, 141 E. Main St., Suite 500, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2017.

