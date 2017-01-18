By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
Unemployment rates fell in the New River Valley, dropping by 0.3 percent to 4.3 percent for the month of November, although Pulaski County saw a slight increase.
According to the Virginia Labor Market Data report, Pulaski County increased by a tenth of a percent from 5.2 percent in October to 5.3 percent in November, which was also the same rate for September after dropping from a August spike of 10 percent largely related to Volvo layoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login