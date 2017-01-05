Snowville scouts hike to McAfee Knob

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Boy Scout Troop 151 in Snowville enjoyed a view from what some might consider the “top of the world” in the Catawba Valley over winter break from school.

Eight scouts, two leaders and four family members made the approximately four-hour trek to McAfee Knob on the Appalachian Trail.

Scoutmaster Will Kolb said the temperature was in the 20’s when the group set out on the approximately four-mile hike up the mountain, with an elevation over 3,000 feet. It was a moderate hike, but upon reaching the summit, he said, “The view was awesome, like a different world; and it’s right in our backyard off the beaten path, so to speak.”

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2017.

