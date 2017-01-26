Snowville fire station receives approval

By TOM DINDINGER

After three arduous years of planning, and meetings with the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the Snowville Fire Department finally received approval for its proposed new fire station.

Three years ago, Pulaski County set aside $700,000 for the project, but the new proposal increased the cost to $728,000. The fire department’s new quote from a reputable local contractor is a turn-key proposal for a prefabricated building.

“The quote includes well and septic. It includes everything from cement on the floor to two coats of paint on the wall,” Derek Long, a captain with the Snowville Fire Department, told the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors during its monthly meeting Monday night.

