Snowfall chances minimal

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Rumors of a major snowstorm may be highly exaggerated, at least in Southwest Virginia.

Tales of snowfall amounts between seven and 20 inches began circulating over the weekend. Some even posted news stories on social media forecasting a big snowfall – but those articles were written last winter.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, two different storm systems may potentially bring no to light snow Friday and early Saturday, but the chance of precipitation is only 20 percent both days.

Written by: Editor on January 5, 2017.

