Shirley Jean Smith, 79, of Dyersburg, Tenn., died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at her residence in Dyersburg.

Born Oct. 26, 1937, in Gadsden, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Leonard Arnold Cole and the late Elowea Allen Cole. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Dyersburg Church of God.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith were Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Chapel of Johnson-Williams Funeral Home, Newbern, Tenn. Officiating the service was Pastor Robert Davis. Graveside service was Monday, Jan. 23, in Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, Ala., with Rev. Jack Smith officiating.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 62 years, Billy Smith of Dyersburg; sons Randy Smith of Dyersburg, Rick Smith (Sandy) of Dyer, Tenn., and Ron Smith (Barbara) of Horn Lake, Miss.; daughter Debbie Funderburk (Terry) of Dyersburg; grandchildren Jason Funderburk (Amanda) of Newbern, Tenn., Brooke Weaver (Scott) of Hoover, Ala., Lori Crowder of Memphis, Tenn., and Kathrine Owens (Josh) of Memphis; and great-grandchildren Eric Funderburk, Aniston Funderburk, Grace Weaver, Gwen Weaver, Christian Crowder, Kaylie Crowder and Taylor Crowder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter Kaitlyn Smith and brothers Ferrel Cole, Billy J. Cole, James Horace Cole and Virgil Lee Cole.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 7135 Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN 38117.

