Shirley Elizabeth Miller

Shirley Elizabeth Miller, age 52, of Allisonia, Va. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Oct. 22, 1964 in Pulaski County, Va., she is the daughter of Olivia Mattox Miller and the late French H. Miller. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ralphie Miller; sister, Lillian Miller, and grandparents, Ralph and Mary Miller.

She is survived by her mother, Olivia Mattox Miller of Allisonia, Va.; son, Tony Miller of Allisonia, Va.; brothers and sisters, Roger (Mary Ann) Leftwich of Roanoke, Va. Robert Leftwich of Roanoke, Va., Jackie Leftwich of Roanoke, Va., Doris Mattox of Allisonia, Va., French (Mechelle) Miller of Allisonia, Va., Pearl (John) McNeely of Barren Springs, Va. and David (Sharon) Miller of Allisonia, Va.; grandchildren, Alyhia Miller, Emily Martin and Landon Gray; “special aunt,” Shirley A. Miller of Allisonia, Va. and “special sister,” Verona Dalton.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m., in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhoome.com.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 2, 2017.

Comments

comments