SHAH acquires two FAC buildings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SHAH Developers partner David Hagan reached an agreement Tuesday to acquire two Pulaski buildings from the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC). He says work will begin immediately to remodel one building and to demolish the other.

SHAH acquired the former Rutherford Pontiac building at the corner of Fifth Street and North Washington Avenue, and the FAC annex on Fourth Street NW. The Rutherford building will be razed, possibly starting today, and current plans call for the annex to be remodeled and turned into a community center.

