Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

SHAH acquires two FAC buildings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

 SHAH Developers partner David Hagan reached an agreement Tuesday to acquire two Pulaski buildings from the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley (FAC). He says work will begin immediately to remodel one building and to demolish the other.

SHAH acquired the former Rutherford Pontiac building at the corner of Fifth Street and North Washington Avenue, and the FAC annex on Fourth Street NW. The Rutherford building will be razed, possibly starting today, and current plans call for the annex to be remodeled and turned into a community center.

Continue reading

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on January 25, 2017.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login