Sea of Sameness

Lifeless words. Artificial connections. “Technology” drains the life out of me. It’s like a sea of sameness. I want to hear the joy in a voice instead of reading through the lines of electronic prints.

If all these wonderful inventions are suppose to save me so much time, why do I feel enslaved to them? Why do I have less time to live? If this new smart phone, iPod and iPad are such enlightenment, how is it that it contributes to my lifelessness?

Where are the handwritten notes on cards picked out to represent personal style? What do I know about you that is represented in your choice of expression?

There has to be time in our lives to really live, move and breathe without the chains of artificial nothingness. I have a hard time imagining Jesus using tweets. Get up from that sameness. Put down that flatness. Look around and breathe. Weave artistic expression and human connection back into your life.

Promise yourself that you’ll never take an electronic device with you when you walk with a friend in the park. Join me in a “no tech” day. I don’t want to lose you in a sea of sameness. I don’t want to lose you like I’ve lost me.

“And God said, “See, I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food. Also, to every beast of the earth, to every bird of the air, and to everything that creeps on the earth, in which there is life, I have given every green herb for food,” and it was so. Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good.” Genesis 1:29-31

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2017.

