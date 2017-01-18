Scott Jason “Wormy” Lane

Scott Jason “Wormy” Lane, age 63, of Pulaski, Va. passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at his home.

Born March 9, 1953 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Charles Jason Lane and Stella Duncan Lane. His brother, Tommy Lane, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, David Jason “DJ” Lane of Pulaski, Va., Shelena Eads of Pulaski, Va. and Roger Eads of Pulaski, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David Allen Lane and Susan King of Max Meadows, Va.; three sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold private services. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. is handling the arrangements for the family.

