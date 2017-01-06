By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
Pulaski County School Board is still weighing its options when it comes to deciding on the best architectural and engineering firm to design a consolidated middle school.
“The board is not prepared at this time to recommend or vote upon an architectural engineering contract,” school board chair Michael Barbour stated following a closed session.
He said they were continuing discussions with several firms. “It will best serve our school district to continue those conversations,” he added.
