RU students honor King by giving back

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

What better way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday established to recognize him than to go out into the community and volunteer your services?

Ten RU students spent Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — painting walls of visitation rooms at Pulaski County Department of Social Services as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project.

“I wanted to get involved as a way of giving back to the community, especially on a day when we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, who was a part of the community — especially the black community, said Nasyah Price, who participates in Day of Service projects every year. “It’s just a way to honor him that I thought would be neat to do before going back to school.”

