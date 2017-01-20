Rte. 99 project slows Pulaski traffic

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A road enhancement project more than 20 years in the making is slowing down drivers traveling on Route 99 between Bob White Boulevard and Interstate 81.

Town Manager Shaw Utt said the original plan was to continue the four-lane road from Bob White to the I-81 exit but that would have been too expensive. The current project, which began this month, will widen the shoulders, add streetlights and replace guardrails along that section of road.

The work occasionally involves closing one lane, resulting in traffic stops, but the town has been told the contractor plans to complete the work by spring.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 20, 2017.

Comments

comments