RRMM to design consolidated middle school

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools is one step closer to a consolidated middle school with the selection of a Roanoke architectural and engineering firm to help find a site and design the structure.

Following a closed session of the school board Tuesday night, vice chair Michael Barbour made a motion to award the contract to RRMM Architects. The motion to hire the firm to design a consolidated school to replace Pulaski and Dublin middle schools passed unanimously.

RRMM pitched their firm’s site and design approach to the board and the community during a special called meeting in October, when they squared off against four other architectural and engineering firms. Those attending the meeting were asked to complete a survey before they left.

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

