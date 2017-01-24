Roger Dale Lyons

Roger Dale Lyons, 73, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., and formerly of Pulaski County, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Ohio.

Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Radford, Va., he was the son of the late J.W. Lyons and Nancy Smith Lyons. His stepmother, Vera Lyons, and son Doug Lyons also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Kerry Lyons Wilson (Barry) of Dublin, Va., and LaDonna Lyons of Snowville, Va.; grandchildren Kasey McCambridge, Bradley Montgomery, Jamey Dalton, Alex Dalton and Josh Damron; great-grandchildren Kaden McCambridge, Hope Montgomery, Levi Damron and Sophia Damron; children’s mother Lora Thornton of Pulaski, Va.; loving companion Vickey Ball of Mineral Wells; her daughters Cathy Smith (Stacy) and Becky Shaver (Ryan); her grandchildren BreeAnna Cunningham, Brittany Dulin, and Kaitlyn, Kylie and Ty Smith; fur babies Midnight, Booger, Little Man and Gidget; and stepbrother Pat Carter (Kathy) of Fairlawn, Va.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel. Interment will follow at the Old Dublin Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

