Robert Vance “Robbie” Quesenberry

Robert Vance “Robbie” Quesenberry, age 46, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at his home.

Born April 26, 1970, he is the son of Robert Sanford “Sandy” Quesenberry and the late Mary Margaret Smith Quesenberry.

Surviving are his father, Robert Sanford “Sandy” Quesenberry of Dublin, Va.; sister, Lea Quesenberry and Jerred Eller of Draper, Va.; niece, Camielle Eller; nephew, Logan Eller, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. Interment followed at Page Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday at the funeral home.

