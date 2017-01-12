Robbery amended to larceny; 10 years given

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin woman accused of robbing a Walgreens pharmacist of pain medication last March was convicted of an amended charge Wednesday.

Destiny Charmaine Montgomery-Gulley, 25, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday to the amended charge of larceny from a person. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but one year suspended.

Montgomery–Gulley will be placed on 10 years of probation upon release from custody.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 12, 2017.

Comments

comments