Richard Dean Slate Sr.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Richard Dean Slate Sr., 74, of 619 Dogwood Drive, Martinsville, Va. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born March 10, 1942 to the late Graham Slate Sr. and Sadie Quesenberry Slate in Pulaski, Va. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Jean Doyle and brother, Ronnie Slate.

Mr. Slate was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and retired as a stitching foreman at Hampco Apparel Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Freeman Slate of the residence; daughters, Paula Slate Underwood of Baron Springs, Va. and Tiffany Slate of Martinsville, Va.; sons, Richard Slate Jr. of Dublin, Va. and Chad Slate of Martinsville, Va., and brothers, Graham Slate Jr. of Dublin, Va. and Douglas Slate of Pulaski, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Ricky Bates officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 6-8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home of his wife, Sharon Freeman Slate. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Norris Funeral Services Inc. and Crematory Martinsville, Va. is serving the Slate family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2017.

