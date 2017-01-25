Richard C. (Cowboy) Burnette Sr.

Richard C. (Cowboy) Burnette Sr., 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Burnette was born in Hillsville, Va., to the late George Linville and Georgie Burnette.

Survivors include his wife, Ansie R. Burnette of the home; daughter and son-in-law Cindee and Michael Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son Richard Charles (Chuck) Burnette Jr. of Hillsville; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Olen Marshall of Pulaski; grandsons Dr. Joshua Crowder and wife Amanda, and Maxwell Shane Ault; great-grandchildren Lily Crowder and Hazel Crowder; and mother-in-law Paddy Ratcliffe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, with Pastor Judy Yonce officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

