REINHARDT RISES: Cougars upset Patriots in overtime, 66-63

By RODNEY YOUNG

SWT Sports Writer

Down by 13 points in the middle of the third quarter, the Cougar basketball team fought and battled back to upend the Patrick Henry Patriots 66-63 in overtime.

Sophomore Austin Reinhardt came off the bench to toss in a game high 19 points and teammates CC Grubb and Logan Robertson poured in 18 and 13, respectively.

Patrick Henry got 16 points from Dom Joyce and 13 from Noah Woody in the loss. The Patriots led almost the entire game as they jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first three minutes of the game.

The Cougars got five points in the second quarter from Reinhardt to help cut the halftime deficit to 28-26.

The Patriots (8-3) came out of the intermission firing on all cylinders again, going up 44-31 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Joyce knocked down eight points in the third for Patrick Henry.

Pulaski County (8-4) cut that down to eight points, 46-38, after the third and then in the fourth they kept feeding the ball into the post to Reinhardt. His layup with 3:18 left in the game tied the score at 51-51 and Bryant Grubbs driving layup tied the game again, this time at 53 with 2:45 remaining.

The Patriots’ Joyce hit a short jumper to put them back up 55-53 and Andrew Harris then got fouled with one minute to go, but he connected on just one of two to put the Patriots up 56-53. CC Grubb, on the Cougar next possession, was fouled on a jumper and he calmly sank both free throws to pull the Cougars to within one 56-55 with 45 seconds to go. The Cougars fouled Harris again and he missed the front end of the one and one with 30 seconds left. Pulaski County missed a jumper and fouled Joyce, this time with 10 seconds on the clock, and he also missed the front end of the one and one.

Then on the next possession the Cougars fed the ball inside to Reinhardt and he shot a short jumper that rolled off the rim but he had been fouled with just 0.6 left in the game. After the Patriots called a timeout Reinhardt’s first short rolled off, put he swished his second one to tie it at 56 all and the game was sent into overtime.

In the overtime period Reinhardt and CC Grubb both hit a bucket to put them up 60-56 with 2:30 showing. The Patriots hit one of two free throws and then hit a jumper to move the score to 60-59. CC Grubb hit a driving shot down the lane and Tee Bryan answered with a Patrick Henry bucket to make it 62 -61 Cougars with 40 seconds to go in the overtime period. Joyce hit another five footer to put the Patriots up 63-62 with 30 seconds left.

The Cougars again got the pass underneath to Reinhardt and once again he hit a layup to put the Cougars back ahead to stay with 15 seconds remaining. After a Patriot miss Logan Robertson was fouled and he hit both freebies for the Cougar three point victory in overtime.

“We finally kept feeding the post and Austin Reinhardt came through big time for us there in the second half, “ Cougar head coach Andrew Hart said. “We were overmatched and out quickened by Patrick Henry but we fought and battled. They are so long and have lots of athletes. This was a big win for the kids. We made the adjustment to start feeding the post and we got them in some foul trouble.”

This was Coach Hart’s first win over the Patriots as the Cougar head man.

In the junior varsity contest the Cougars lost to the Patriots 56-49. Patrick Henry got 12 points from Aaron McNeal and nine from Nas Stevens. The Cougars (8-4) were led by Julian Blacks 16 points. Gage Mannon helped out with 10 and James Jackson with nine in the losing effort.

The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday night in the Cougar Den when they host the Christiansburg Blue Demons. JV tips at 5:30 and varsity at approximately 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2017.

