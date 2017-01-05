Red Cross has emergency need for blood

“Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” says Bernadette Jay, external communications manager for the local American Red Cross Blood Services Region.

Having received about 37,000 fewer donations than were needed in November and December, Red Cross issued an emergency call Wednesday for citizens to donate blood and platelets to address this “severe winter blood shortage.”

Besides holiday schedules, Jay says snowstorms and severe weather also impacted donations. In December, nearly 100 blood drives were cancelled. She said that led to more than 3,100 blood donations being uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” Jay said. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs.”

Although no blood drives are scheduled in Pulaski County in the immediate future, donors can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment. Red Cross has extended operating hours by almost 200 hours at many donation centers and community blood drives nationwide to help address the shortage.

