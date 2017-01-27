Record attendance reported for state parks

By Tom Dindinger

Special to the SWT

Virginia’s State Parks ended 2016 on a high note, breaking attendance records with a total of 10,022,698 visitors throughout the year.

Governor Terry McAuliffe stated that, “Virginia’s state park system is the best in the country, and more Virginians and visitors are taking advantage than ever before.”

Claytor Lake State Park, in particular, hosted 47,468 paying campers, and 136,608 paid single-day visitors. There were also 43,722 non-paying visits, which was up nearly 10,000 from the previous year.

It’s uncertain why these numbers rose in 2016, but one important fact for residents in Virginia to know is that when attendance numbers rise in state parks, so does the growth in the state’s economy.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2017.

Comments

comments