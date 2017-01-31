Rebecca (Becky) Dulany Damewood

Rebecca (Becky) Dulany Damewood, 54, of Parrott, Va., left us Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, to be with our Lord and spread her wings to fly.

Born Sept. 6, 1962, she was preceded in death by her parents and nephews Derek Gravely and Greg Gravley.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her significant other, Cecil J. (Worm) Hamilton; sisters Cindy Hammond, Connie Shopshear, Michelle Thompson and Angelia Bainbridge; special friends Ken Gravley, J.J. Housel and Jahmal Tantum; nieces and nephews Dean and Ashley Wyrick, Nicholas Wyrick, Aleacia and Kevin Mills, Jeff Wyrick, and Justin, John and Rita Gravley; great-nieces and great-nephews Payton Olivia, Skylar Isabelle and Ashtian Blake Wyrick; adopted children Chelsey Webster, Ashley Cox and son Phillip Graham, and Rosie (Dawn) Haley and daughter Alex (Butterbean) Haley; her seven fur babies; and many more close and dear friends.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the UAW Union Hall in Fairlawn, Va.

Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

