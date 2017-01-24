Raymond Edward East

Raymond Edward East, 60, of the Lillydale community of Dublin, Va., passed away Jan. 22, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

He was born Sept. 5, 1956, in Radford, Va. He was an employee of HT Bowling Construction for more than 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret T. East, and father Eirby G. East; brother Stephen E. East; mother-in-law Nomia Goad; sister-in-law and husband Veronia (Sissy) Yates and Larry Yates; brother-in-law Jimmy Lytton; sister-in-law Rita (Dissy) Simpkins; and nephew Christopher East.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Selena G. East; son and wife Justin and Pepper East; daughter Kelena East and boyfriend Andy Nester; granddaughter Taylor East; grandson Lane Frazier; father-in-law Wiley Goad; sister and husband Catherine and John Newby; brother and wife Delmer and Renee East; sister Alice East; sisters-in-law and husbands Sheila and Craig Stodder, Cindy and Larry Fender, and Monica and Earl Lawrance; brother-in-law Joe Simpkins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many special friends.

The family expresses a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who worked with him from LewisGale Pulaski and LewisGale Montgomery hospitals.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that money be donated to the family for medical expenses.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home where the family will receive friends.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

