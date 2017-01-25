Ratcliffe reschedules volunteer training

By BROOKE J. WOOD

If you like local history, then the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum has a job for you — as a volunteer tour guide.

Due to inclement weather, a volunteer orientation and training session originally scheduled for January has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 18. So, those who missed the January volunteer training session now have an opportunity to sign-up.

The sessions address scheduling and familiarize new volunteers with the museum.

