By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
If you like local history, then the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum has a job for you — as a volunteer tour guide.
Due to inclement weather, a volunteer orientation and training session originally scheduled for January has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 18. So, those who missed the January volunteer training session now have an opportunity to sign-up.
The sessions address scheduling and familiarize new volunteers with the museum.
