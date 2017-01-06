By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
When the topic of coal mining arises, Pulaski County isn’t one of the first localities to come to mind. However, coal mining actually was a significant factor in the county’s industrial growth during the early 20th Century.
To help the public understand coal’s impact on the community, Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in downtown Pulaski has a new historical display available on Empire Mines. According to The Southwest Times’ archives, Empire Mines operated in Pulaski County in the 1920s to 1930s.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login