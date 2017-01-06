Widgetized Section

Ratcliffe exhibit presents local coal mining history

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When the topic of coal mining arises, Pulaski County isn’t one of the first localities to come to mind. However, coal mining actually was a significant factor in the county’s industrial growth during the early 20th Century.

To help the public understand coal’s impact on the community, Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in downtown Pulaski has a new historical display available on Empire Mines. According to The Southwest Times’ archives, Empire Mines operated in Pulaski County in the 1920s to 1930s.

January 6, 2017.

