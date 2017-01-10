Pulaski reconsiders utility deposit fees

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Pulaski may do away with utility deposits if a renter can show a good payment history with previous utility providers.

Last week, Town Manager Shawn Utt provided council with a comparison of utility deposits required in a few other Virginia towns. He completed the research after Sandra Hillyer, owner of a Pulaski apartment building, complained that her renters couldn’t afford the high deposits.

“I came up with some interesting numbers. Currently, [Hillyer] said you have to pay $205 to the town to get service,” Utt told town council.

