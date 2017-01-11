Pulaski man’s drug charge certified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A drug charge stemming from a June search warrant executed in Southeast Pulaski was certified to a grand jury Monday in Pulaski County General District Court.

Richard Charles McKinnon, 47, of Pulaski is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab told Judge Erin DeHart the cocaine appeared to be crack cocaine.

David Cressell with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office testified that he was assigned to Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force when a search warrant was executed June 9 on a residence at 165 Oak Lane.

