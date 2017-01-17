Pulaski Elks Hoop Shoot Contest winners named

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Pulaski Lodge held its annual Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 Jan. 8 at Central Gym.

Leslie Turpin, Hoop Shoot chairman, sent out notification of the contest to all Pulaski County schools in early September. Each school was asked to hold a contest during physical education classes to select a school champion to compete in the Shoot Off. The contest is open to girls and boys, ages 8 to 13 years.

Shooting in this year’s contest was Natalie Ratliff, Blaise Stump and Joel Burchett from Critzer Elementary; Nick Ortez, Ryan Belcher, Kai Sherman, Gavin Cook and Makenna Yates from Pulaski Elementary; Jacey Hendrix from Riverlawn Elementary; Josey Smythers and Taylor Goble from Snowville Elementary, and Taryn Blankenship, Emilie Hall, Peyton McDaniel and Garett Knick from Dublin Middle School.

