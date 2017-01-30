Pulaski branding proposals unveiled

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“I think we’ve gotten more than our money’s worth,” Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said Friday after seeing new branding proposals for the town.

Several dozen people turned out to the town train depot for the official unveiling of Arnett, Muldrow & Associates’ proposed branding for the town. Most appeared pleased with what they saw.

Aaron Arnett and Ben Muldrow, partners in Arnett, Muldrow & Associates, developed the branding proposal based on information collected from a community survey and meetings with citizens, town management and leadership, non-profit arts organizations, businesses and others.

The branding package includes items such as logos and branding statements the town can use to communicate its image to the outside world, as well as its citizens.”

Arnett said the community survey found that about three-quarters of survey respondents felt the town’s image isn’t being communicated well at present.

Based on a set of meetings conducted throughout the day Thursday, he said, it was clear that the community realizes “there is a negative perception (of the community) that you need to overcome externally, but also internally among some people who live here.”

He attributed some of the negative feelings are perpetuated by the loss of Pulaski Furniture that “left the town behind.”

“There are still monuments to that exit that the community sees on a daily basis. Large monuments that shape our skyline, that remind us every day that we lost that.”

