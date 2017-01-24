By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An investigation is continuing into last Thursday’s wreck that claimed the life of a Radford man.
According to Lt. Mark Hollandsworth of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Lee Smith, 56, died at the scene when his 1997 Honda Civic ran off Little River Dam Road, traveled through some trees and came to rest upside down in the New River.
What caused the 2:15 p.m. crash remains under investigation.
