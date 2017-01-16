Probation extended for church embezzler

Probation has been extended indefinitely for a Pulaski County woman convicted in 2010 of embezzling over $100,000 from Memorial Christian Church in Draper.

Patricia Wilson was brought back to Pulaski County Circuit Court by her probation officer, who indicated Wilson’s probationary period is about to expire, but she still owes nearly $136,000 in restitution.

In 2010, Wilson was ordered to serve two years of a 10-year sentence and to make restitution of $147,223. The probation officer said Tuesday that about $12,000 has been paid to date.

