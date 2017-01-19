Power outage impacts Snowville school

By Tom Dindinger

Special to The SWT

Over 1,200 residents in the Pulaski County area were without power Wednesday due to a fallen tree that damaged power lines around 8 a.m.

One place immediately affected was Snowville Elementary School, which administered an early release at noon.

Ron Nichols, director of operations with Pulaski County School System, stated that they had a contingency plan for situations such as this one. “We had cold lunches available and prepped to serve to the students. In an area like Snowville, power outages aren’t a rarity,” he said.

The restrooms in some of the individual classrooms were affected, but the on-site generators kept the hallway restrooms functional. “We run off of a water well, so with the generators it wasn’t an issue keeping the water running,” said Nichols.

Dr. Bridget Parsons, Snowville Elementary principal, said that as long as the power was back on when AEP anticipated it to be (about 2 p.m., the school would return back to it’s normal Thursday.

According to AEP, power had been restored to all but 10 customers out of the 1,286 affected as of 2:30 p.m.

