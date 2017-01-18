Powder horn class starts in Wytheville

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A four-week class for powder horn enthusiasts begins next month in Wytheville.

Participants will be assembling and customizing their own powder horn, with instructors Jacob Porter and Jim Hartladge taking them step by step through the process at the Thomas J. Boyd Museum.

“The powder horn was the companion to every musket and rifle in early America,” explained Marcella Taylor, marketing coordinator for Wytheville’s museum’s department.

