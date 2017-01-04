Police seeking robbery suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Authorities are seeking a male suspect in connection with a robbery at BB&T on Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg Tuesday.

According to Christiansburg Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Powell, an unidentified male displayed a handgun inside the bank around 11:53 a.m. She said the suspect demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot.

The approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall suspect was last seen headed south. He was wearing dark clothing and a light-colored baseball hat.

Authorities are searching the area, with assistance from K-9s.

Powell said employees and patrons were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

