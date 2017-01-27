Police seeking culprit in vehicle theft

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public’s help in trying to identify who stole a vehicle in town Monday night.

According to Officer M.R. Jennings, the vehicle, a silver SUV, was stolen just before 6:30 p.m. Monday and was found a short time later, abandoned on the shoulder of Route 11, near the Oakhurst Avenue intersection in Pulaski.

The vehicle was damaged when it struck another car and fled the scene, Jennings said. The vehicle had to be abandoned due to the type of damage it received in the wreck.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or saw a person or persons in or around the vehicle is asked to call Det. W.A. Ratcliff at 540-440-0247.

