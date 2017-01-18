Police: Man shot himself after pursuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A man allegedly shot himself following a pursuit with police Tuesday afternoon.

According to Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder, Radford University police received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 3:40 p.m. and responded to check the vehicle. Upon arrival, a pursuit began and Radford City Police Department aided university officers in the chase.

Wilder said the pursuit ended in the Third Avenue Municipal parking lot on Grove Avenue. At that point, the suspect exited the vehicle and shot himself. The identity of the suspect and the nature and extent of injuries are not being released.

No police fired their weapons, according to Wilder. The investigation is continuing.

