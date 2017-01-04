Police: kids in car traveling over 110 mph

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — Authorities say a South Carolina man had three children in his car while driving in excess of 110 mph on Interstate 77 New Years Eve.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, Gregory Lyder Crayton was observed driving 90 mph at mile marker nine, which is a 65 mph zone. When Sgt. Cody Edwards activated his emergency lights, the sheriff said, the suspect vehicle started to gain speed. At that point the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 110 mph and began weaving in and out of traffic, he said.

Heavy traffic eventually allowed the sergeant to get the car stopped. Gardner said there were three children, ages 3, 5 and 11, inside the vehicle with Crayton and another adult.

Crayton was charged with reckless driving, misdemeanor elude police and not having a valid operator’s license. He also received two citations for failure to use proper child restraints.

