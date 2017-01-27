Police: Gun fired indoors days before man wounded

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Draper woman charged with shooting and wounding a man inside her home Jan. 17 allegedly discharged a firearm inside the residence days earlier, authorities say.

According to a search warrant filed in Patricia Ann Hancock’s case, the man she is alleged to have shot last week told police that Hancock fired “multiple” shots inside the residence a few days before he was wounded.

Hancock, 68, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

