By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Draper woman charged with shooting and wounding a man inside her home Jan. 17 allegedly discharged a firearm inside the residence days earlier, authorities say.
According to a search warrant filed in Patricia Ann Hancock’s case, the man she is alleged to have shot last week told police that Hancock fired “multiple” shots inside the residence a few days before he was wounded.
Hancock, 68, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login