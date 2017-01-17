PMS students choose to work on their day off

Twenty-five Pulaski Middle School students saw yesterday’s holiday as an opportunity to work, some of them making dog beds for the Dublin and Radford animal shelters, while their classmates took the day off.

“I just love animals, and this is for a good cause,” student Gracie Gallimore explained as she wrapped colorful t-shirt strips around a hula hoop.

The school’s students and staff partnered with Radford University, Beans and Rice, Inc. and AmeriCorps for a day of service on the holiday honoring Martin L. King, Jr.

