Plans change, garage comes down

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Crews started tearing down the former Expert Tire garage attached to Pulaski Mall Tuesday as part of altered plans for a Shelor Motor Mile dealership.

David Hagan, a Shelor partner, said original plans called for the existing garage to be used by the dealership for automobile repairs. However, after reviewing building access and parking, and renovation costs, the decision was made to tear down the garage.

Written by: Editor on January 4, 2017.

