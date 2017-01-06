Piano Man Plays Pulaski: A six-piece tribute band performs Billy Joel classics

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Mike Santoro performs and plays piano as Billy Joel for The Stranger, a six-piece tribute band scheduled to play at the historic Pulaski Theatre on Jan. 28.

Santoro, who closely resembles Joel in appearance, formed the band in 2009. Like Joel, he was born and raised in Levittown, N.Y.

One reviewer wrote, “His voice is a dead ringer for Joel’s in his prime.”

“This is his first time performing in Pulaski,” explained Bob McKinney, president of the Pulaski Theatre’s board of directors.

Billy Joel’s career has spanned five decades and includes such top 10 hits as “Uptown Girl,” “An Innocent Man,” “Tell Her About it,” “River of Dreams,” “The Ballad of Billy the Kid” and “You May Be Right.”

The Stranger performs Joel’s radio hits and his classic B-sides.

The Charlotte-based band, which is named after Joel’s fifth album, also offers concerts sprinkled with songs from similar performers, along with Elton John and Paul McCartney. But McKinney said he would be focused on Joel songs in Pulaski.

The band’s numerous venues have included the House of Blues from Orlando to Houston and Caesars Place in Las Vegas.

They perform at Pulaski Theatre from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Doors open at 7.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They are available at pulaskitheatre.com and at Martin’s Pharmacy, The Southwest Times, and Pulaski on Main in Pulaski and the Visitor’s Center in Dublin.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2017.

Comments

comments