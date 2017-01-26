Photo contest exposes positives of winter

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

After weeks and weeks of dreariness, winter can start to get you down. But, Pulaski County Library System is looking to expose the positive side of winter through a Winter Photo Contest.

Participants are asked to submit a photograph showing the “cozy, beautiful and fun” aspects of winter by Feb. 10. The contest is open to children and adults age 9 and older.

Be sure to include you name, age group (elementary, middle school, high school or adult) and contact information with your photo. Submissions may be dropped off in person at Pulaski Library or emailed to jchardy@pclibs.org.

Photos will be displayed in the Pulaski branch and on the library’s Facebook page so the public can vote on their favorite entries.

The winner will receive a gift certificate to a local business.

