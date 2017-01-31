PCHS excels at SkillsUSA contest

By David Gravely

Pulaski County High School was a busy place Friday as the Career and Technical Education Center hosted the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology competition for several local schools.

Teams from Pulaski County, Salem and Lord Botetourt High School arrived early to be briefed on their tasks and the criteria by which they would be evaluated. After that, the teams immediately went to work on their projects.

Per the SkillsUSA website, contestants must demonstrate their ability to perform jobs and skills based on the task list outlined by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF). The competition includes a series of workstations to assess skills in the following areas: metal straightening, welding, plastic repair and structural analysis. The overall appearance of the finished product, speed and proper safety practices are judged. There are written tests on estimating and structural analysis, as well as an ASE exam. The students are also interviewed by the judges.

