Package of pot and cash intercepted

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Someone’s 2017 hit a snag Thursday — and it may not get any better — after authorities intercepted a package containing eight pounds marijuana and a large amount of cash.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, the high-grade marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $43,000 and the cash seized totaled over $9,600.

State Police, Bristol Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and DEA intercepted the package while following up on an investigative lead.

Geller said the package was intended for delivery to Washington County, as well as distribution there.

An arrest and charges are pending, she added.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2017.

