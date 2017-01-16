Ola Dare Faw Chandler

A memorial services will be held Sunday, Jan. 15 at Dublin Baptist Church for Ola Dare Faw Chandler, age 99, of Dublin, Va., who died at her home Wednesday, Jan. 11.

A time of fellowship will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dennis Jones, pastor of the Dublin Baptist Church. Burial will be in Thornspring United Methodist Church cemetery in Dublin, Va. following the service.

Ola was born Aug. 9, 1917, in West Jefferson, N.C. She was one of 12 children of Wiley and Effie Goodman Faw, who resided on Little Walker’s Creek in Pulaski County, Va. The lone surviving sibling is Virginia Rumley of Hickory, N.C.

Ola was married to Carl Davis Chandler Sr. for 73 years. They had three sons, Carl Jr. of Dublin, Va. (wife Helen Lewis), Damon of Glencoe, Ala. (wife Cathy Starnes), and Robert (deceased) of Tazewell, Va. (wife Annette Webb). Ola had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Their families are: Brian and Jan Chandler (children Davis and Lindsey), Laurie and Randy Moye (children Jessica and Christopher), Laura Chandler (deceased), Logan Chandler, Rob and Kayla Chandler (child Kaylem) and John Chandler. Ola was survived by two sisters-in-law, Reba Crawford and Elaine Chandler, and many nieces and nephews. Ola was known for the love of her Lord, her family, and church family.

Many thanks are given to Drs. Campbell and Chobey. Special thanks are also given to Good Samaritan Hospice of the New River Valley and thanks to a special caregiver and friend, Joyce Taylor.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home of Pulaski, Va.

