Officers shoot armed man at house fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GILES COUNTY — A Pearisburg man said to have been armed with a knife sustained life-threatening wounds Thursday morning when he was shot while allegedly advancing on law enforcement officers responding to a residential fire.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the shooting involving a Giles County deputy.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2017.

Comments

comments