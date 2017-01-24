NRV contingent joins Washington, D.C., march to end violence, secure civil and disability rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Teachers, nurses, small business owners, students and citizens from all walks of life filled four buses Saturday morning after gathering outside a popular Christiansburg coffee shop for a 3:15 a.m. departure.

Two hundred women and men, most from the New River Valley, comprised the contingent headed to the nation’s Capitol. Several of them had never done anything like this. They had never marched or protested. But now they found themselves headed to the nation’s Capitol to join with an estimated 500,000 Americans who, like themselves, wanted to participate in their First Amendment right to peaceful protest as part of the Women’s March on Washington.

They greeted each other Saturday morning as if they had always known one another, bound together by similar, albeit assorted, goals. Before the day was over, they learned they were part of a historic march that drew twice as many as expected to D.C. – and 2.9 million around the world.

Laurie Buchwald, a nurse practitioner who lives in Radford, knew why she was marching on a cold January day.

“The suffragists marched so I might be able to vote,” she said. “The early nurse practitioners fought for my ability to provide healthcare for women, and I am now working with others to continue that fight. We cannot sit quietly by. We have to get involved.”

Buchwald, who previously served on Radford City Council and once ran for the House of Delegates, volunteered as a bus captain.

Rally, the company that chartered many of the buses from around the country for the march, requested volunteer captains. Buchwald accepted the challenge, becoming the group cheerleader for folks from Pulaski County, Radford and Montgomery County. She kept them informed through emails and a pre-march meeting the Sunday before the trip, and she made sure everything ran smoothly on the bus.

The idea for the march started with Hawaii resident and retired attorney Teresa Shook. She simply asked on Facebook who wanted to march in Washington, D.C., as close as possible to the presidential inauguration. After receiving positive response from friends, a page was created on Facebook for a Jan. 21 event. By the next day, 10,000 women had registered for the rally.

The march’s organizers put together an official document with “unity principles” of the event. Those principles, listed on the event’s website, include ending violence and environmental justice, along with securing reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, disability rights and immigrant rights.

Paige Cash, a member of the Pulaski County School Board and English professor at New River Community College, explained that she wanted to march “because I saw things happening I couldn’t be silent about. I have a 13-year-old daughter, and I’m very concerned about her future in a world that normalizes racism, fascism, homophobia and misogyny.”

She admitted that one of her biggest concerns is with Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education. DeVos is a known supporter of charter schools, which many fear may result in diverting federal funds away from public schools.

“She doesn’t have any experience in public education. She cannot answer questions about proficiency versus growth, and she does not know that the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) is federal legislation and the states do not administrate it. She is an advocate for charter schools, and that is it,” Cash explained.

Cash added that charter schools can sometimes work very well.

“They have worked well in parts of Louisiana. But the ones she has championed, and funneled money to in Detroit, have not worked well at all. If their test scores are better than public school scores, they’re only marginally better, and that marginally better has come at the expense of the low-income kids left in the public schools.”

After reading several articles about DeVos, including one in The Atlantic, Cash is afraid DeVos wants to reduce federal Title 1 funding – which helps low-income students get up to speed academically with other students – in favor of funding charter schools and vouchers.

“In Pulaski County, we have four Title I schools. That policy would have a direct negative effect on our students, in this county, immediately.”

She’s also concerned that someone who never had to get a student loan for herself or her own children could be managing the federal Pell Grant program. “The Pell helps over five million students attend college every year. Many of these are low-income, first-generation college students.”

As the bus left Christiansburg for Washington Saturday morning, excited talk of reasons for marching and the trip ahead became more and more muffled as, one by one, they nodded off, hoping to catch some sleep before they arrived at RFK Stadium.

As daylight broke, the men and women on the bus began to stir and became talkative again as they entered their nation’s capital, excitedly pointing at Washington landmarks. They were greeted by the first Washingtonian waving to them from his front porch as the bus pulled into the stadium. A reported 1,200 buses made their way to D.C. for the Women’s March.

As they piled off the buses into the RFK parking lot, they greeted each other with cheers and sign waving. Their walk to the rally site became a pre-march into Washington, with signs held high and chants all the way. “This is what democracy looks like” became a popular chant as waves of people joined them from other streets.

During the two-mile trek, many Washingtonians whose homes lined the route to Independence and Third streets, the rally point, stood outside their townhouses waving and cheering on their guests. A series of quotes were posted on signage along the way, including one quoting Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

More than 30 businesses, museums, churches and organizations opened their doors in D.C., offering restrooms, free coffee, snacks and a place to get warm.

Polly Bailey, a Radford resident and owner of a house cleaning business, said she was inspired by the friendliness of everyone at the march and residents of the capital.

Buchwald said she “loved the positive reception from the locals in D.C., and from the National Guard and the Metro PD. Without exaggeration, I can say that I heard not one negative comment, and was overwhelmed with the love and friendliness and support. Everyone wanted to be there. Everyone was polite. Hugs were everywhere.”

“There is a serious loss of civility and respect for other people these days in our country, and I witnessed none of that here today,” Cash observed.

The friendliness kept arriving, too, coming from every direction – all races and ethnic groups, men and women, children and teenagers, babies pushed in strollers, a 100-year-old woman proudly declaring her age on a sign. One young woman held a sign proclaiming, “Seriously! You’re going to make me fight for what my mother already fought for in the ’60s?”

Bailey said a sign stating “I am woman, hear me roar” captured her feelings about the march. But she said she mostly came to support her sisters, who felt they were going to lose their voice with the new presidential administration.

While some women from the NRV questioned Trump’s qualifications, they said the march wasn’t about him.

Buchwald admitted that Trump’s comments about women had her “committing to the march right after election day,” but that was not why she marched.

“While I’m quite concerned about his behavior and comments and tweets, this is far bigger than him. It’s about Congress. It’s about our elected officials from local to federal, and holding them accountable,” Buchwald pointed out.

Most didn’t question the legitimacy of his presidency, something that has been a topic of discussion and debate across the nation as a result of top intelligence reports about a Russian connection to Trump.

“He is the president. I don’t dispute that,” Cash said.

After standing for several hours at the rally point and some breaking off to find food, the NRVers joined a march that turned into a sea of people marching along Pennsylvania Avenue. Police and others working the route gave the marchers high-fives along the route. Marchers often thanked them for their service at the event and to their city.

Then word began spreading that the march – in Washington alone – had drawn 500,000 participants. They next heard that women and men in every state – sometimes, in large numbers – were marching, as well as people in more than 50 countries around the world. Their passion further ignited, songs were sung and arms were linked as they marched until dark.

On the way back to Christiansburg, a few slept, but most were too enthusiastic about the day to go to sleep too quickly on the five-hour drive home. Instead, they talked about their experiences, such as hearing speakers like Michael Moore and Gloria Steinem, and talking with people from all over the country about the reason(s) they marched. They also discussed the best way to carry the energy and inspiration of the day into the future.

“It is critical that we take the moment and make it into a huge movement. We need to take this from protest to power,” Buchwald declared.

Cash added, “My feet hurt, my back hurts, I think my kid is hanging on by a thread, but it was absolutely, 100 percent worth it. It was an honor to be with these other men and women who believe in freedom and human rights, and the First Amendment, civility, loving their neighbors and kindness. All of the things that we, as humans, should believe in.”

Cash’s daughter, Emma, was among those who wanted to sleep, but also wanted to be heard.

“I wanted to come today because I really think it’s important to make sure that equal rights are maintained for future generations,” Emma said.

She added that she was inspired to see just how many people with similar concerns and hopes showed up for the march. “The people I met today showed me that it’s okay to be different, to believe different things, and you shouldn’t be ashamed of it.”

Holly Marrow, a nurse from Christiansburg, said she believes the march shows “we will fight for the environment, reproductive rights, and the health, safety and education of our children.”

According to Cash, the fight is just beginning: “Look, we’re going to start at the grassroots level with our own communities and elected officials.”

Buchwald said what will make a difference is for everyone who went to the march to stay involved and proactive. “We need to run for office, to contact our Congress persons. It was an amazing event, but we need to stay engaged. Solidarity!”

